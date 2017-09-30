Brigitte is loving the island life

LAGOON LIFE: Brigitte Buck from Germany is enjoying life in the Whitsundays.

LAGOON LIFE: Brigitte Buck from Germany is enjoying life in the Whitsundays. Peter Carruthers

HAILING from Saulgau in Germany, Brigitte has found her niche in the Whitsundays as a crew member of an island- hopping tour yacht.

After arriving in Sydney, Brigitte soon found work in Bondi Beach before embarking on an east coast tour.

She arrived in the Whitsundays three months ago and is loving it.

Brigitte said she was in no hurry to return to her homeland of Germany.

A slice of island life on a charter yacht has inspired her to follow a career in the international charter industry.

The Whitsunday Times caught up with Brigitte at the Airlie lagoon where she was relaxing in the sun with a few friends on Sunday afternoon.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

I have been here since June.

What do you love about the Whitsundays?

I love the islands and the water and the relaxed vibe.

Favourite attraction or place to hang out?

The Airlie lagoon and on the water around the islands.

What are your plans while in the Whitsundays?

When I leave Airlie I will head north to Cairns and then travel to Asia before coming back on a tourist visa to do some more travelling in Western Australia.

What is your top Queensland travel tip?

Take your time. Don't get to a place and be in hurry to leave just so you can say "I have been there”.

Spend some time in one place, meet people and develop close friendships before moving to your next destination.

What is the weirdest thing about Australia?

The accent! And seeing people walk around in bare feet. When I was in Bondi even when people weren't walking on the beach they would be without shoes.

I have been surprised at how friendly and approachable the people are in Australia, not that it's very weird.

But it's a change from the general interaction I experienced at home in Germany.