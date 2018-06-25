‘Rocky’ star gives birth at 54

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child, a daughter, Frida. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

BRIGITTE Nielsen, who starred in the movies and , says she has given birth at age 54.

According to the NY Post, the model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine on Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born on Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.

This story first appeared in the NY Post and is republished with permission.