Bring on the southerners! Visitors set to flock to region

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic is keen to see travellers flock to the region for the holidays. Photo: File

Chamber Chat column contributed by Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic.

Terrific times are ahead as the easing of restrictions seems imminent and interstate travellers look likely to stampede holiday hot spots.

After being cooped up for the majority of this year, rest assured Victorians and Sydneysiders will be cashed up and keen to escape – and they can only escape within Australia.

Brace yourselves Whitsundays – the tidal wave of southerners is coming – be sure to welcome them with open arms and the warm friendly hospitality for which we are famous.

Aim to make these visitors advocates for our wonderful region.

In other news, congratulations to Amanda Camm for her win in the local electorate.

The win was despite a strong swing to the ALP and reflects the huge amount of preparation and work she put in during the lead up to the vote.

Amanda is highly experienced and dedicated to helping this region grow and despite the LNP not being in government, we will be well represented.

My thanks to all the candidates – it’s a gruelling and thankless race and all do it for the betterment of the region.

The Chamber Christmas breakfast is coming up on Thursday, November 26, at 7am at Fish D’Vine.

It’s free for members and we will have a catch up with new Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm and a council representative to update plans for 2021.

Looking forward catching up and taking a breath before the December madness.