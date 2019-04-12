Bring out your best blue gear on Sunday

DIG DEEP: Denman Cellars is raising money for Autism Queensland on Sunday.

DIG DEEP: Denman Cellars is raising money for Autism Queensland on Sunday. contributed

A FAVOURITE watering hole among locals and tourists alike, Denman Cellars is joining forces with Vartamana to raise money and awareness of autism.

Denman Cellars co-owner Jax Macleod has three boys, aged seven, 10 and 11, and two of her sons have autism.

"It's a cause close to my heart,” she said.

The day begins with yoga for children at Vartamana at 9am.

There are some sensational prizes up for grabs, including one night's accommodation at Club Croc Mantra, vouchers for Brooke Miles Photography, Just Tuk'n Around and many more.

If you've ever thought about getting inked but don't like the idea of something permanent, then Max, Sam and Jake McLeod have the perfect solution: a temporary tattoo.

The boys will have a tattoo stand set up, and for just a gold coin donation, you can up you street cred by a few degrees.

An entire keg has been donated from Gage Brewery, and every pint sold will be donated to Autism Queensland.

Mrs McLeod said although she wanted to raise money for the organisation, she also wanted to raise awareness for the spectrum disorder.

"My eldest was only 22 months when he was diagnosed, and early intervention played a huge part in that,” she said.

Mrs McLeod said the early diagnosis made a huge difference for her son, as he was late to talk and walk.

"Now he's in high school in mainstream classes and he's doing really well,” she said.

GET INVOLVED

WHAT: Go Blue for Autism

WHEN: Sunday, April 14, yoga begins at 9am

WHERE: Denman Cellars Beer Cafe and Vartamana

DRESS CODE: Blue

COST: A pint of beer, or a gold coin donation