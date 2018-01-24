WORK FUN: Cruise Whitsundays team at their bring your dog to work day in celebration of the year of the dog.

TO MARK Chinese New Year, the team at Cruise Whitsundays had a 'bring your dog to work day' to welcome in the Year of the Dog.

Cruise Whitsundays PR and media executive Alyce Carter said Chinese New Year was a very busy time for the business, with an increase in Chinese visitation to the Whitsundays.

"Last year we had a rooster in the terminal, the year before someone dressed up as a monkey and prior to that a goat visited us as a way to recognise the new Chinese year,” Ms Carter said.

Tourism Whitsunday figures for 2017 indicate Chinese visitor numbers increased 14 per cent year on year to 22000 visitors.

The Christmas and new year season is There is no rest for the team after the festive Christmas and New Year's season their busiest time of the year, as

Chinese New Year - along with Australia Day celebrations - has brought a second wave of tourists to the Whitsunday region after the busy Christmas season.

So to keep the workplace fun and team morale up Cruise Whitsundays has a tradition of welcoming in the Chinese New Year in their terminal.

The increasing trend in Chinese tourists visiting the region at this time of year and recently in general is on the rise and could be a result of the new China flights landing directly into Brisbane Airport.

Extra boats have been put on some days to accommodate the increase in reef day trips at this time of the year Ms Carter said "Great Barrier Reef and Heart Reef tours are popular amongst the Chinese tourist market.”

Fun staff member activities help to get the team through the busier periods not that the team is complaining, "We are happy yo do anything we can to accommodate all of our guests, we might get a break come March before it picks up again for the Easter holidays,” Ms Carter said.