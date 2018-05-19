Bringing beats to Boom tonight

NORTH Queensland's own Chris Royal has left his resident spot at the Met in Brisbane, thrown the decks in the van and will be at Boom for one night only this weekend.

No stranger to playing gigs outside Brisbane, Royal in the last 18 months has played gigs in Tasmania, Adelaide, Candy's Apartment in Sydney, The Office in Townsville, Club 88 in Gympie and even headed overseas to play Sky Garden in Kuta, Bali.

Born and bred in Cairns, Royal, after starting out playing at weddings and parties, is now enjoying a fun-filled success ride and punters just can't get enough of his infectious beats.

Inspired by the likes of John Coarse and old Ministry of Sound, Royal said he was actually also inspired by his cousin who got him into the beat game.

"My cousin got me into it when I was in high school, it progressed and I got into clubs but I guess just the love of the music,” he said.

"Just watching my cousin play at weddings and parties, it just amazed me that he could mix music together and get people dancing and nothing has changed.

"I am still all about that.”

Resident at the Met in Brisbane for about two years since he moved to the river city, Royal also has a regular gig at GPO in Fortitude Valley.

Recently supporting acclaimed Australian acts DJ Tigerlily, Timmy Trumpet and Will Sparks, Royal when he hits the stage at Boom will be supported by a girl who needs no introduction, Alissa Baylee.

Baylee is currently the resident DJ at St James nightclub in Geelong and is quickly developing a cult following of her own on social media.

With over 10,000 followers in Insta, the blonde beat babe is sure to bring attitude to the floor when she hits Airlie.

In support for a night of bombastic beats will be Boom's own Dirty Treble and Sticks.

BEAT BOSS AT BOOM