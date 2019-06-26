Bringing comedy to the library

Comedian and professional presenter Sean Murphy will present workshops at Whitsunday libraries in the school holidays.

COMEDIAN and professional presenter Sean Murphy will challenge local children and teenagers with free workshops at Whitsundays libraries next week.

Mr Murphy will present his interactive comedy show and workshop "Games Boy 18” to youngsters aged five to 12.

He will introduce games from around the world, and children can learn and laugh as they take on challenges.

Mr Murphy is fresh from his appearance at Melbourne Comedy Festival which played to sell-out crowds this year.

He has a different workshop for those aged 12 to 18.

His "Better than TED” workshop is a must for those who want to rock excel at public speaking.

The workshops will teach tools to talk in public and be more confident.

Cannonvale Library team leader Kerry Dorman is hoping for a good turnout for the workshops in Cannonvale, Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville.

"It's very rewarding to bring things to the region and give the kids a chance to see them,” Mrs Dorman said.

Mr Murphy will be at Proserpine on July 1, Cannonvale on July 2, Bowen on July 3 and Collinsville on July 4.

"Games Boy 18” will be held from 10am to noon at each venue.

The "Better than TED” workshops will be held from 1.30am to 4.30pm and bookings are essential. They can be made by phoning the individual library.

Mr Murphy's workshops are part of a plethora of activities at libraries during the school holidays, which start next week.

To find out what else is happening at your local library, visit www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au and look in the "coming up” section.