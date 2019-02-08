Bringing home the medals

A PLETHORA of medals adorn members of the Club Outrigger Whitsunday team, after they cleaned up at the National Sprint titles over the weekend.

Held at Lake Kawana on the Sunshine Coast, the team came home weighed down with 13 medals - two gold, 10 silver and one bronze.

Junior Members Coby and Ella Doblo were also successful in acquiring some bling, bringing home two silver and a bronze after their supreme efforts over the three day event.

The team's successes placed Club Outrigger Whitsunday ninth out of the 25 other clubs competing - the highest result ever achieved by the club.

"The team was ecstatic - everyone was just jumping up and down all over the place,” said club member Chris Mullet.

Members of Club Outrigger Whitsunday competed in V1 (rudderless canoe), OC1 (ruddered canoe) and OC6 and V12 (six and 12 paddlers) over sprint distances of 250, 500 and 1000 metres, in the categories of the Junior, Senior and Golden Masters Divisions.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday Senior and Golden Masters team members included Tanya Faust, Michelle Lynes, Maree Mullett, Mark Bell, Glen Bray, Sean England, Geoff Harrison, Terry Kemp, Henry Mauri and Joe Wilson.

Coby and Ella Doblo of the Club Outrigger Whitsunday Juniors competed in the under 12 categories in the OC1, V1 & V12 events.

Individual medal winners were Michelle Lynes, who won silver in the Senior Master Women's OC1 500m sprint, Joe Wilson won gold in the senior master men's OC1 and silver in the senior men's V1 solo sprint event, Coby Doblo won silver in the under 12 boys 250m OC1 Sprint event and Ella Doblo won bronze in the OC1 250m event.

Mark Bell said the level of dedication and commitment shown by the team in the lead up to the event was fantastic.

"Everybody came together really well, they all committed to the training in the lead up to the titles, and I think it just showed with the results how well prepared everyone was - they all delivered.”

Mr Bell said the 1000m strength with turns was the most technical event and that the correct technique can be the difference between a win and a loss.

"You paddle over a 250 metre course four times, so that involved three turns,” he said.

"Getting a 130kg canoe around a little buoy takes a lot of skill from every paddler in the boat to spin it around. It takes a lot of effort to get it (the canoe) back up to speed again.”

"If you haven't got the right technique around the buoy you lose pace,” Mr Bell said.

A number of Club Outrigger Whitsundays will be travelling to Auckland in New Zealand on February 16 for the Takapuna Beach cup.

Newcomers interested in outrigger paddling are invited to enjoy an introduction to the sport and to meet members of the club on February 20 at Shingley Beach from 5.30pm onwards.

Club Outrigger Whitsunday wishes to thank its major sponsors of Abell Point Marina and Reef Cool Air Conditioning of Airlie Beach for their valued and continued support.