Bringing more to the Whitsundays

IF YOU had $7 million to spend on infrastructure for the Whitsundays that would attract more visitors, what would you spend it on?

In the wake of Cyclone Debbie, QLD Tourism Minister, Kate Jones and Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Steven Ciobo promised this sort of funding would be available, with the Whitsundays to receive the lion's share.

This week, the Whitsunday Times asked readers what projects they would like to see developed with the money.

Two of the most popular responses were the inclusion of a water park for Airlie Beach and camping facilities at Proserpine's Peter Faust Dam.

"(A) water park would be awesome, upgrades to existing parks for the kids i.e. Cannonvale park needs improvements and possibly a BBQ, reef HQ would be great for tourist(s)," Facebook user Danielle McAlpine wrote.

"A water slide and outdoor fun place like wet n wild but on a smaller scale. Camping would be awesome and make it affordable so more people will visit," Jacquelyn Ranz said.

Sharing a similar view was Fiona Van Blarcom.

"A water park and sound shell for Airlie, RV park at Proserpine, camping facilities at the dam."

Another idea was a cable car for Airlie Beach - in conjunction with other developments.

"A cable car leading up to a lookout with an environmental and traditional owner education centre for tourists and schools groups to visit (something fun and interesting to visit, even on rainy days)," Emily Wood commented.

"A Skyrail type rainforest cable car, along with walking/mountain biking access from the top. Could open up the adventure tourism market with mountain biking/downhill competitions," L'Reen Wynne-Jones said.

A long standing argument was that there was not enough activities for kids so many wanted to use the opportunity for family oriented attractions.

"Definitely something fun for kids, mini golf, cinema, bowling, water park, laser tag, animal sanctuary, flying fox, keep kids happy during the holidays and after school, saves having to travel to cities or towns that are kid friendly and have fun activities," Jill Atkins said.

Reader Leianne Reha said she would love to see more for the disabled having suffered from a broken back twice.

"Sadly I am limited to the water activities so was thinking maybe some sort of water sport/ride for people like me or worse than me can also enjoy the outdoors life as much as those who don't have issues. Also maybe have things available for those with a companion card and/or concession cards."

Other ideas included a Great Barrier Reef conservation and information centre, mountain bike tracks, a bowling alley and even a museum dedicated to Cyclone Debbie.