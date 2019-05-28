Bringing Roland Garros flavour to Whitsundays

ON COURT: Action from the Tennis Whitsunday version of the French Open tournament, played under lights.

TENNIS WHITSUNDAY: Thursday night social tennis was a bottler this week with two courts in action. It was fantastic to have a couple of new players on court.

New to social tennis was Nicholas who partnered with Wilson against Norm and Anna. On the other court new man Tim played a set of singles against Tad.

At last the skies cleared for Friday morning Fit, Fun tennis - the original and best cardio workout on a tennis court. The ladies had a lively workout out. Two of the ladies out and about were Kate and Andrea. Let's hope for clear skies tomorrow morning at 9am.

Saturday morning early birds featured an amazing set of singles between Yoko and Pam. Truly fantastic tennis. The ladies are looking for two ladies to join their group on Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon social tennis were overjoyed too have John join in for a set of doubles.

Now for news earlier in the week: Tuesday Early Evening Social Tennis played the first two rounds of the Whitsunday French Open. The tennis was an absolutely bubbling evening of serious tennis. Scores were close and tennis action a plenty. Action continues this week, lookout for winners and runners up in next weeks news. Tuesday night social tennis followed, they were pleased to be back on court after last weeks washout.

Wednesday the 5.45am early morning Fit, Fun tennis welcomed Jesse to the court.

Wednesday afternoon the heavens opened and the Bronze and Silver squads were forced undercover from their French Open Tournaments to instead play rip, roaring mini games.

Tournament to continue this week. Coaching pupil of the week was Sienna for her first lesson on tennis. Great work young lady!

Please note memberships are well and truly overdue. The club needs your continued support so please become a current member.