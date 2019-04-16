Mini pageant queen challenging stereotype

Redeemer Lutheran College student Chloe Serafini, 8, has been chosen as a finalist in the Miss of Australia pageant for 2019. Photo: Jenny Serafini

Redeemer Lutheran College student Chloe Serafini, 8, has been chosen as a finalist in the Miss of Australia pageant for 2019. Photo: Jenny Serafini

ROCKING pink sneakers and an attitude to match this little girl is not your typical beauty queen.

Chloe Serafini, 8, is one of eight finalist in the Miss of Australia pageant for 2019 and the sporty Brisbane southsider has big goals to get girls of all ages to be active and healthy.

The Year 3 Redeemer Lutheran College student will attend the national finals in October in Melbourne, competing in the Miss Princess of Australia division (6-9 years).

Redeemer Lutheran College student Chloe Serafini, 8, has been chosen as a finalist in the Miss of Australia pageant for 2019. Photo: Jenny Serafini

As part of the application process, Chloe outlined how she believes active involvement in sport was vital for girls to create a sense of community and improve self-esteem.

She wants to reach as many girls as possible by participating in the Miss of Australia pageant to encourage them to get involved in local sporting clubs or school sports.

"I really want to encourage other young girls to play sports or do something active," Chloe said.

"Even if you're not the fastest or the best at everything - its still really fun to participate with your friends and you will get fitter and faster if you always try your best.

Beautiful inside and out. Photo: Jenny Serafini

"I hope that by doing this pageant I will encourage other young girls to try something different, like joining a sports team or trying a new activity.

"I look forward to meeting all the other finalist from all over Australia and making new friends."

At the finals, Chloe will be required to participate in the Australian wear, evening wear, activewear sections as well as answer questions on stage in front of a judging panel.

The Miss of Australia organisation supports the values of female friendship and empowerment and promotes that through hard work, determination and a giving heart, anything is possible.

The Runcorn local participates in school swimming, cross country running and rugby skills training and also plays the violin in the Junior String Ensemble.

Chloe Serafini, 8. Photo: Jenny Serafini

She trains four days a week at Sunnybank Sprinters Swimming Club and competes in competitive Allstar Cheerleading at Zoo Southern Allstars (ZSA) Cheerleading in Springwood with her team the Junior Level 2 Firecats.

Chloe hopes all young girls will find a sport or activity they love to keep active and healthy.

"I have always been very energetic and I was encouraged to try many different sports," she said.

She now loves them all and has to work hard to fit everything in.

Her siblings are all involved in sport as well. Lucy, 14, plays hockey for South Brisbane Eagles Hockey, Will, 12, plays rugby for Sunnybank Rugby Union Club and younger brother Nick, 5, also does swimming and is about to commence at Springwood Tigers Rugby League Club.