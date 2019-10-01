Listeners are tuning out shock jock Alan Jones - here's why!

ALAN Jones and 4BC have slid further down radio rankings as local stations ABC Brisbane and 4KQ lead the AM radio race.

After Jones' breakfast show took a tumble in the wake of his controversial comments aimed at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in August, the shock jock fell a further 0.5 points in the latest radio survey, released today, dropping to a 7 per cent share of the audience.

Broadcaster Alan Jones has recorded back to back losses for his 4BC breakfast radio show in Brisbane. Picture: Renee Nowytarger/The Australian

While Macquarie Media owned 2GB held steady across the board in the Sydney market despite a recent advertiser boycott, it was across the board losses for Brisbane syndicate 4BC.

Ray Hadley dropped 0.3 points in the morning, Steve Price lost 0.5 points in the afternoon and the drive show - which will now be hosted by Karl Stefanovic following Mark Brabybook's departure last week - fell 0.4 points to 4 per cent of the audience.

Meanwhile ABC bounced back in the sixth survey of the year with Craig Zonca and Loretta Ryan reclaiming their AM breakfast radio crown, on 9.2 per cent of the audience, from 4KQ's Laurel, Gary & Mark, on 8.5 per cent.

However, 4KQ remained Brisbane's most listened to AM station with 8.4 per cent of the audience from Monday to Sunday, compared to ABC Brisbane on 7.1 per cent and 4BC on 5.9 per cent.

HIT105 hosts Stav, Abby and Matt were the big movers, jumping to second most popular breakfast program. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Nova continued their dominance of the Brisbane market, pulling in their sixth consecutive win in 2019 as both most listened to station, Monday to Sunday, on 12.8 per cent, and most listened to breakfast show through Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie O'Neill.

Hit 105 was the big mover of the survey, gaining 1.5 points overall while breakfast show Stav, Abby and Matt grew 1.7 points to jump back up to second position ahead of 97.3 and Triple M.

Triple M dominated both mornings and afternoons in Brisbane while Nova's Kate, Tim & Marty continued to hold strong in drive.