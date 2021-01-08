Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Health

Queensland COVID lockdown: What you need to know

by Jack McKay, Janelle Miles, Shiloh Payne, Alex Strachan
8th Jan 2021 8:58 AM

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas.

It will begin 6pm Friday and run until 6pm Monday.

Two per visitors will be permitted to visit homes during this period of time.

Essential work will be allowed, but people are being urged to work from home.

People can leave if providing support for vulnerable people, exercising in their local neighbourhood and shopping locally.

Hairdressers, nail salons and gyms will be off-limits

Masks when leaving home will be mandated during the lockdown period. A child under 12 does not need to wear a mask.

Funerals will be limited to 20 people and weddings to 10 people during the lockdown period.

Originally published as Brisbane COVID lockdown: What you need to know

coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Premium Content Whitsundays named one of cheapest places to fuel up

        Motoring Drivers in regions like Mackay and the Whitsundays are getting a good deal on petrol compared to the southeast.

        Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Premium Content Cash splash to bring ocean treasures to the foreshore

        Community An installation that will light up the Great Barrier Reef Festival has been given a...

        Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

        Premium Content Heavy rain, flooding forces shut popular forest, 4WD track

        News Imogen forces forest between Mackay and the Whitsundays to close until further...

        Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Premium Content Top tips for priming fishing gear before barra season

        Fishing How you can fix and keep rods, reels in good nick for just a few dollars plus...