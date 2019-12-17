Father on a big ride to raise thousands for children

Like P’Nut Street Noodles, then you might also like to help Stuart Nielsen raise money for children in need ahead of his 800km charity ride across Thailand.

Like P’Nut Street Noodles, then you might also like to help Stuart Nielsen raise money for children in need ahead of his 800km charity ride across Thailand.

For the rest of December Brisbane fans of P'Nut Street Noodles can help Brisbane resident Stuart Nielson raise money for kids in need in Thailand.

The father of three is busy preparing for his 800km charity bike ride across Thailand in January and is hoping to raise $10,000 to give to Hands Across the Water which provides accommodation and necessities for families and children.

Beginning with the charity in 2017, Mr Nielsen has ridden thousands of kilometres across Thailand since then to raise money.

He said each ride provided an "opportunity to meet new people and experience Thailand in a different way"

"Meeting the children at the orphanage at the end of the ride is a special experience," he said.

"I have always enjoyed holidaying and visiting in Thailand where the people are so friendly and welcoming."

"Thai people are very humble and many of them do not have the means to get ahead in life, and so I support Hands with the hope of giving back to the less fortunate people in a part of the world that I visit frequently."

Stuart Nielsen hopes to raise $10,000 to give to Thai charity Hands Across the Water which supports children and families in need. Photo. supplied

Full Digital Access: 50% off for the first 12 weeks (conditions apply)

Mr Nielsen said many Thai families were just getting by with many children not enjoying access to education or the right health care.

"Hands aims to keep kids in their family homes and equip the family with necessities for a good quality of life, and for kids without homes it provides accommodation and a place to live with food and safety."

Mr Nielson said he hopes to raise $10,000 before the big ride with every cent going to Hands Across the Water.

The charity was established to support children orphaned by the tsunami of 2004 and has grown to provide children in Thailand with ongoing opportunities.

"I still have a way to go to reach my goal and that's why I'm really appreciative of P'Nut Street Noodles' and community support."

People can donate via donation boxes at P'Nut Street Noodles restaurants in Bulimba, Southbank, Windsor or give at https://www.handsacrossthewater.org.au/fundraisers/stuart-nielsen