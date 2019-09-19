Menu
Mitchell Moses is believed to be in the sights of Brisbane. Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

Brisbane eye Eel to solve playmaking crisis

by Paul Crawley
19th Sep 2019 8:02 AM
Rival NRL clubs should be feeling nervous as the Brisbane Broncos' crisis deepens.

And with the struggling former powerhouse on the lookout for a quality halfback, one Sydney club has been warned to take extra care about the future of its chief playmaker.

And, no, it's not the Wests Tigers in respect to off contract Benji Marshall, but Parramatta with Mitchell Moses a previous Bronco target.

 

Mitchell Moses is believed to be in the sights of Brisbane. Picture: Joel Carrett
Even though Moses only signed a new contract extension this year, the 25-year-old was previously head hunted by the Broncos' recruitment chief Peter Nolan, only for Wayne Bennett to torpedo the idea.

Of course, Moses is also managed by Isaac Moses, who looks after Anthony Seibold along with the majority of the Broncos' top squad.

As we have seen in recent times, an NRL contract is hardly worth the paper it is written on, and given the Broncos' desperate situation you wouldn't discount any rumour that is out there circulating right now.

 

Moses signed a contract extension this year. Picture: Joel Carrett
SCHOOLBOY TALENT EYEING NRL FUTURE

Some stars of the future were on show when North Queensland's Kirwan State High beat Westfields Sports High 16-10 in the NRL Schoolboys Cup grand final at Campbelltown on Wednesday.

Kirwan hooker Adrian Trevilyan is one name NRL fans should remember for future reference after he was awarded the Peter Sterling Medal for player of the tournament, while halfback Bradley Schneider was also a standout along with centre Tyreece Woods and backrower Jeremiah Nanai.

 

Kirwan Bears hooker Adrian Trevilyan after winning the Peter Sterling Medal.
While Trevilyan is in talks with the Cowboys where Woods and Nanai are also in the development system, the Canberra Raiders have snapped up Schneider.

For Westfields, Manly hooker Manase Fainu's younger brother Sione, who was under 18s State player of the year, was a standout in the front row while another of Willie Talau's boys, Cooper, looked strong at lock.

Cooper Talau is with the Bulldogs and is the younger brother of Wests Tigers rookie Tommy.

Parramatta junior backrower Trey Mooney was also solid while halfback Gordon Chan Kum Tong, signed with Manly, is a livewire.

