A family holds grave concerns for a teenager who uncharacteristically went missing.
Crime

Brisbane family’s grave concerns for missing teen

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jul 2020 3:13 PM

A Brisbane family holds grave concerns for a missing teenager who was last seen in the city's southeast more than two days ago.

Queensland Police are seeking assistance from the community to find Mark Nucifora, 19, whose last known location was an address on Kates St at Morningside at 11.45am on Monday.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Mr Nucifora is described as caucasian, 180cm tall with a slight build and dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black long pants, navy sneakers with orange trims, a navy shirt with white long sleeves a navy backpack, glasses and a gold watch.

Anyone who has any information about Mark's whereabouts should contact police on 131 444 or by visiting police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

mark nucifora missing

