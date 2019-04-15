Financial planner jailed for $300k fraud

Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.

Financial planner Emma Radke sentenced to six years jail after pleading guilty to fraud offences.

A financial planner who has pleaded guilty to defrauding a company and clients she worked for of about $300,000 will spend at least the next 20 months behind bars.

Emma Maree Radke was sentenced to a total of six years prison in Brisbane District Court today after pleading guilty to two fraud offences in relation to taking money from her workplace where she was a manager.

The court was told Radke had taken the money to service her gambling addiction and police had determined she lost $183,000 in poker machines at East Leagues Club at Coorparoo.