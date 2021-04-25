Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
News

Brisbane man killed in Mt Nebo cycling crash

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM | Updated: 25th Apr 2021 9:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 31-year-old man has died after he crashed into a stationary vehicle at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane.

Police investigations suggest the Coorparoo man was riding down Mount Nebo Road when he crashed about 10.30am Saturday.

Members of the public administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman in the car was not physically injured but was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier Saturday, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

More Stories

crash cyclist death death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your total guide to Anzac Day 2021 in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content Your total guide to Anzac Day 2021 in the Whitsundays

        News Where and when services, marches and two-up will be plus the weather across Airlie Beach, Bowen, Cannonvale, Collinsville and Proserpine

        COVID-19 ship off Mackay heading to Sunshine Coast

        Premium Content COVID-19 ship off Mackay heading to Sunshine Coast

        Health There was one new positive case overnight and two historical cases recorded.

        104yo WWII veteran returns home for Anzac Day

        Premium Content 104yo WWII veteran returns home for Anzac Day

        People and Places Bill is the last of the Nebo ‘boys’ left who signed up for the war and he could be...

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Premium Content Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...