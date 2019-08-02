Menu
The Airport Link tunnel has now been reopened.
UPDATE: Brisbane motorway tunnel reopens after evacuation

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:20 PM

UPDATE: Brisbane's Airport Link tunnel has reopened after it was evacuated and closed due to a truck fire..

A Queensland Fire spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene at 11.29am, with the first fire crew on scene at 11.36am.

Three more fire crews later attended and the tunnel was reopened about 12.10pm.

airport link tunnel delays editors picks emergency road closures truck fire

