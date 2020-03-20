Qld police officer tests positive to coronavirus

Q CONFIDENTIAL BCM 6/1/2005 a beer bottle and a can of bourbon on the window sill at the Fortitude Valley Police Station cnr of Brookes and Wickham street - empty alcohol bottles can be seen on the farR window and 3rdfromR window . NOBYLINE

A BRISBANE police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Queensland Police Service work to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Queensland Police Service have confirmed exclusively to The Courier-Mail an officer from the North Brisbane District, believed to be based in Fortitude Valley, has returned a positive test result for the virus.

The Fortitude Valley Police Station has been closed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, police said they are taking appropriate measures in-line with advice from health officials.

"Consistent with health advice, suitable precautions have been maintained to isolate colleagues who had close contact," the statement said.

It's understood the positive result temporarily closed both the Fortitude Valley Police Station and the Fortitude Valley Police Beat for sanitation.

"Relevant areas and equipment have been cleaned to ensure they are safe for ongoing use," the statement said.

"Appropriate care and support is being provided to the officer and their colleagues.

"The community can be reassured the Queensland Police Service has processes in place to

ensure there are sufficient resources to maintain ongoing calls for service."

Queensland Police will now assist health authorities in contact tracing anyone who may have come into close contact with the infected officer.

The Courier-Mail understands the female officer had recently been overseas but returned to Australia before travel bans came into effect.

She was not showing symptoms.

Originally published as Brisbane police officer tests positive to coronavirus