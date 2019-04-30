Menu
Eric Bautheac has played his last game for the Brisbane Roar. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Soccer

Brutal cull as Roar begin rebuild

by Marco Monteverde
30th Apr 2019 12:38 PM
BRISBANE Roar have swept a broom through their 2018-19 playing squad.

Including retiring skipper Matt McKay, 14 players won't return to the Roar for their maiden campaign under new coach Robbie Fowler.

 

Joining previously confirmed departures McKay, Henrique, Thomas Kristensen, Luke DeVere and Brett Holman are French marquee man Eric Bautheac, Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez, former Australian under-17 captain Joe Caletti, attackers Tobias Mikkelsen, Eli Babalj and Charles Lokoli-Ngoy, defenders Stefan Nigro and Ruon Tongyik, and back-up goalkeeper Brendan White

"Brisbane Roar would like to thank all departing players for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best for the future," club CEO David Pourre said.

a-league brisbane roar football robbie fowler soccer
