McKay calls it quits on stellar career

Matt McKay in action during the Round 24 A-League match between Melbourne City and the Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park.

Brisbane Roar skipper Matt McKay will retire at the end of the A-League season.

The 36-year-old midfielder announced he is hanging up his boots after a decorated career for club and country.

McKay made 59 appearances for the Socceroos, representing Australia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He was also part of the Socceroos team that won the 2015 Asian Cup on home soil.

McKay has made 300 appearances in all competitions for the Roar, and captained the club to the A-League premiership-championship double in 2011.

He left Brisbane for Scottish club Rangers the following season but returned, via stints in South Korea and China, to be a member of the Roar side that again clinched the double in 2014.

McKay also made 51 appearances for Brisbane Strikers in the old National Soccer League from 2001 to 2004.

Apart from team honours, McKay also claimed a host of individual gongs during his ­illustrious career.

They included the Roar player of the year (Gary Wilkins Medal) in 2007 and the PFA footballer of the year in 2011.

McKay said he was "grateful for everything football" had given him.

"I've had an enjoyable career with plenty of highs and lows but I've always had a smile on my face and that's what's made it for me," McKay said.

"Thank you to all the people who have supported me, my parents, my friends and of course my wife Amanda and our two boys. I'm very grateful for the sacrifices that have been made to help my career.

"I've always tried my hardest and I think that's what has made my career last as long as it it has - I've always given my all."

Roar CEO David Pourre said McKay had been a "terrific servant".

"He's an admired leader and a fierce competitor, he leaves behind a legacy unlike any other before him at Brisbane Roar," Pourre said.

"A champion club man and wonderful person, he will always be in the hearts and minds of the Brisbane Roar members and supporters."

With the Roar set to miss out on the finals for the first time since 2010, McKay has just two matches left in his A-League career.

Both are at Suncorp Stadium, with the Roar hosting Newcastle Jets on Saturday night before finishing their wretched campaign with next Thursday's Anzac Day clash against Adelaide United.

Club legend Matt McKay has “led by example on and off the park” this season.

Interim Roar coach Darren Davies said McKay had been "phenomenal" this season.

"He led by example on and off the park," Davies said.

"He's been one of our best players and has done everything that's been asked of him.

"He's played in a number of different positions and has never looked out of place."

Davies was also grateful to McKay for the ongoing support the veteran had given him since stepping into the interim coaching role following the resignation of John Aloisi in December.

"He's helped me so much and I want to thank him for that," Davies said.

"I've depended on Matty a lot and he's always been there for me, and for all of the players as well.

"I haven't got anything but good words to say about him. He's been an inspiration for this club."

McKay won't be lost to football.

The former Brisbane Grammar School student will coach his old school's First XI team for at least the next three years.