Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
Crime

Brisbane school block engulfed in flames

by Natalie Bochenski
15th Jun 2019 9:29 AM

A Brisbane primary school has been declared a crime scene after a fire ripped through one of its buildings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the school in Upper Mt Gravatt at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was significantly damaged.

Police investigators returned to the school on Saturday morning to search for evidence of the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

More Stories

brisbane school education fire investigation suspicious fire

Top Stories

    'You haven't developed a full brain yet': Magistrate

    premium_icon 'You haven't developed a full brain yet': Magistrate

    Crime Man told "Airlie Beach does not want you here” during his court appearance.

    Whitsundays plays part in Logie success

    premium_icon Whitsundays plays part in Logie success

    Celebrity Recognition for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home.

    FISHING: Optimum weather for anglers this weekend

    FISHING: Optimum weather for anglers this weekend

    Fishing The weather will be sublime for fishing this weekend.

    GIG GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    Music Check out what's happening around the region.