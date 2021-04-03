Menu
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Sport

Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted as 12 withdraw

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Apr 2021 10:21 AM
Super maxi Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Bribane to Gladstone yacht race.

QCYC secretary Paul McCowan described conditions as "rough, but not dangerous''.

Competitors were being buffeted by 30 knot winds as a low pressure system forms off the Fraser Coast.

"We started with 36 and 12 of those, including Black Jack, are out of the race.''

Black Jack's crew were fine and the yacht was motoring into Gladstone.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow had predicted a "big breeze''.

The yachts which have withdrawn include: Crankster, Hot Seat, Active Again, Alive, Apriori, Black Diamond, Black Jack, Broadsword, Dream Lover, Enchantress, Hasta la Vista and Not A Diamond.

Originally published as Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted, 12 withdraw

