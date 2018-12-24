Man critical as crash closes highway

The crash happened near the link with the D’Aguilar Highway. (File picture)

A MAN is in a critical condition and another three have been transported to hospital after a horror two-vehicle smash on the Bruce Highway on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before the link to the D'Aguilar Highway at 8.45pm. One person in each vehicle had to be freed from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

The 25-year-old man was said to be in a critical condition with head, spine and hip injuries and was transported to hospital.

Four other occupants of the vehicles were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the two vehicles were both flipped after the collision, and one man had to be extricated by emergency services after being stuck.

All northbound lanes on the Bruce Highway were blocked and a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said authorities were in the process of diverting traffic on to Lower King St, with a warning that motorists should anticipate delays..