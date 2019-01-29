Menu
A truck rollover has caused the southbound lane of the Airport Link Tunnel to be completely blocked. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
News

Driver trapped after truck crash near airport

by Antonia O’Flaherty
29th Jan 2019 1:26 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM

PARAMEDICS have finally freed a truck driver who was trapped in their vehicle following a crash near Brisbane Airport.

The crash occurred about 12.40pm and caused the southbound lane of the Airport Link Tunnel to be completely blocked.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported that the driver had been extricated from the vehicle after being trapped for more than an hour and was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital with knee injuries.

A QFES spokesperson said they used hydraulic rescue gear to free the person from the truck by about 1.50pm.

Eastbound exits from Southern Cross Way were blocked following the crash.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Airport traffic is advised to use alternate routes

Brisbane Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time to get to their flights.

