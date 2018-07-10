Major delays after motorway crash

Scene of a multi vehicle accident Southbound on the Pacific Highway, just North of exit 75. Northbound traffic backs up on the motorway.

MORNING commuters can expect heavy delays northbound to the city this morning following a crash on the Gateway Motorway.

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck and car crash northbound near the Miles Platting Road on ramp at 7am.

The lanes have now been cleared, but commuters can still expect lengthy delays of up to 50 minutes from Loganholme to the City.

Due to the crash on the Gateway Mwy the congestion on the PACIFIC Mwy northbound is heavy. Please continue to be patient, the incident is about to be cleared and hopefully things will improve soon. #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/NBX9UbBT8y — QLDTrafficMetro (@QLDTrafficMetro) July 9, 2018

Queensland Ambulance Service said patients were being treated for minor injuries with no patients being transported to hospital.