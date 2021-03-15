Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

by Cormac Pearson
15th Mar 2021 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Brisbane will likely know if it has community transmission of COVID-19 today with the test results of hundreds of close contacts of a doctor who tested positive on Friday expected.

There have been over 300 tests of close contacts from the four venues the doctor visited on Thursday last week as well as patients and staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark
A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark

Three close contacts of the doctor have already come back negative.

The female doctor is believed to have contracted the virus while treating two patients on Wednesday last week.

It comes as Brisbane's Grand Chancellor Hotel was thrown into lockdown over a historic case in hotel quarantine, believed to be acquired in the hotel.

 

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass
Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass

 

 

The person was staying on the same floor as another case who is believed to have also transmitted the virus to the doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett said the matter is only a "potential event."

"What we want to rule out … that there has been any transmission at all in hotel quarantine," she said.

"Because it's one of a number of possible options to explain the case identified."

Originally published as Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen man battling meth addiction jailed for dual drug-drive

        Premium Content Bowen man battling meth addiction jailed for dual drug-drive

        Crime He experimented with weed at age 12 and tried meth before he was 18, now he is a ‘prime example’ of how drugs ruin young people’s lives.

        Stunning cake shop with vintage vibe opens in Proserpine

        Premium Content Stunning cake shop with vintage vibe opens in Proserpine

        Business A talented cake decorator has opened a brick and mortar store to sell her...

        $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Premium Content $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        News $80m a week, 25k jobs: JobKeeper’s end a massive hit to Qld

        Police rescue baby from hot car in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Police rescue baby from hot car in Whitsundays

        Crime A window had to be smashed to retrieve the child as the mercury soared to 28C.