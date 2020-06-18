Huge wait for $60k flight refund from iconic business

Three months after cancelling a family trip due to COVID-19, a woman is still waiting for Flight Centre to refund her $60,000.

A BRISBANE woman who has spent $60,000 on a family trip to Greece is still awaiting a refund after cancelling in March.

Kristina Georges has been waiting for a refund for 12 weeks, but Flight Centre said it could not return her money until Qantas had given the funds back to it.

The trip was booked for June 27, for Ms Georges and six of her family members, and she cancelled the booking on March 23 when the COVID-19 pandemic saw international borders close.

Ms Georges said she had planned "a trip of a lifetime" after her brother died in November. "For me life's too short, I'm half-Greek, my husband is Greek so we wanted to do something special where we come from."

The Qantas website stated that it was not directly dealing with customers who had booked through a travel agency or third-party website.

Kristina Georges posing outside Flight Centre Brisbane 11th of June 2020. Kristina is waiting on a $60,000 refund from Flight Centre after her trip to Greece was cancelled. (Image/Josh Woning)

Flight Centre Spokeswoman Anna Burgdorf said the reason Ms Georges was yet to be refunded was because the money had not returned from the supplier.

"While Kristina's spend is high and we completely understand her frustration, we cannot refund money that we do not yet have from Qantas," she said.

Ms Georges was one of many struggling with refunds from Flight Centre, and became a member of the Flight Centre Class Action Australia Facebook group where she realised how many people had been affected.

Co-founder of the group, Adam Glezer, has urged anyone else with similar struggles to join the group.

Originally published as Brisbane woman still waiting for $60k flight refund