Hottest listing of 2018 has sold

Andrew and Rob Gray at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, which has just sold for $3m. Image: AAP/Claudia Baxter.

ARGUABLY the hottest home to hit the market in Brisbane this year has sold in a private deal for $3 million.

The immaculately renovated Queenslander in Paddington is one of two neighbouring homes designed by Brisbane's builder to the stars, Graya Construction, that created a social media frenzy when they first listed.

The turn-of-the-century home, named Rhondda, on a giant block of land at 29 Rockbourne Terrace caught the eye of brothers Rob and Andrew Gray in May 2017.

The front of the home at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington.

Twelve months and $1.5 million later, they had transformed the old-fashioned character home into a bolder, more modern version of itself.

Rob and Andrew Gray paid just over $2 million for the house on a 1200 sqm double block.

They subdivided the land, shifted Rhondda across to one and built another home - Woodrock at 33 Rockbourne Tce - on the other.

The kitchen in the home at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, before the renovation.

Both homes have literally stopped traffic in the past couple of months because of their cutting-edge designs.

Rhondda become the talk of the town when it hit the market in August, with its business at the front, party at the back design.

"It is party at the back, but in previous years, a lot of architects have gone with dark box extensions," Rob Gray said.

One of the bathrooms in the home at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, before the renovation.

The rebuild and renovation process was significant, with the house entirely gutted underneath.

An extension was added at the back, which became the main bedroom upstairs - a spacious retreat, with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, that looks down at the pool.

The downstairs section is predominantly the living area, plus a guest bedroom with an ensuite.

The end result was a home that retained its old-world charm but had been reinvented to accommodate all the comforts and conveniences of modern living.

The living room at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, before the renovation.

The contemporary newbuild, Woodrock, is still for sale through Matt Lancashire of Ray White New Farm, who featured in a video about the home that was viewed more than 40,000 times in just a couple of days.

Paddington is one of Brisbane's most expensive suburbs, with a median house price of $1.145 million.

Woodrock at 33 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, is still for sale.

The kitchen in the home at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, after the renovation.

The back of the property at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington.

One of the bathrooms in the property at 29 Rockbourne Tce, Paddington, after the renovation.

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining area after the renovation.