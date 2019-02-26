Passengers ‘say final prayers’ on plane

The plane was filmed twisting and turning in the air.

This is the terrifying moment a British Airways plane from Heathrow twists and turns during extreme winds over Gibraltar on Spain's south coast, forcing it to divert to Malaga.

The video shows the Airbus A320, which can hold more than 180 people, being thrown around by strong winds as it approaches the airport, with the wings dipping and lifting by nearly 45 degrees.

Eli Hassett, a passenger aboard the flight, said the ride was like a rollercoaster and compared it to "a near-death experience".

He told Sky News: "I, as a father of three young children, started saying my last prayers."

The footage appeared on Twitter at lunchtime on Monday.

According to Flight Radar, the aircraft involved was BA flight 492 which left London just after 8.30am today.

It had all but made its final approach to Gibraltar International Airport when it was forced to turn north and divert to Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

A British Airways spokesman said: "The flight has landed safely and passengers have left the aircraft normally.

"Due to strong winds in the Gibraltar area, our pilots decided to land in Malaga as a precaution.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our number one priority."

Filmed by Rock Radio, the aircraft's engines can be heard screeching as the plane fights against buffeting winds.

The man who filmed the incident, who preferred not to give his name, said: "Being where we are we see a lot of the landings, but never one as rough as that.

"Glad that I wasn't on it!"

