British India brings the indie

ALL STYLE: British India will hit the stage at Magnums on Friday, December 2.

THEY may not be here for long, but British India are going to make sure they make the most of the Whitsundays when they arrive in December.

"We'll have a drink and have good time,” lead singer Declan Melia said.

The indie rock band are bringing their national tour to Magnums Hotel on Friday, December 2 and they won't leave without catching a glimpse of the famous Airlie Beach.

The band has more than 20 dates for the high-octane live show taking it to 12 regional centres along with six capital cities.

Declan said he had never been to the Whitsundays before but it was somewhere he'd always wanted to go.

"We're not usually here for long, usually half a day and then we have sound check but being anywhere is enough for us,” he said.

"We're looking forward to getting out of Melbourne because we're pasty southerners.”

The band will perform their latest single I Thought We Knew Each Other, which Declan said had its own "little home” in the set list.

"People are always excited to hear it and it's kind of tricky to play too,” he said.

"Most of our songs are two chords but we've brought it up a notch and I think I'm the only member of the group who has trouble.

"It sometimes takes a while of playing before you can start doing it on autopilot and don't have to think about it.”

It was just last year when the band held their hugely successful album tour which had sold out shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Declan said he was eager to get back on the road and experience some new locations.

"I think with touring you get the best of a place especially after a show,” he said. "The great thing about being in a band is everyone wants to say hello.”

Laying low since their last national tour, the band has worked hard to bring fans a bigger and better show which will get everyone on their feet.

With four Top 10 ARIA albums to their name, seven entries into the coveted "Hottest 100” countdown and more than 10 years in the business, British India are an act worth leaving the house for.

ROCKING ON

What: British India

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Friday, December 2 from 8pm

Tickets: Available at moshtix.com.au