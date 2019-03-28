May ‘vows to quit’ if deal passes

Theresa May says she will quit as prime minister if it means her Brexit deal passes

THERESA May has agreed to stand down as UK prime minister in a final, desperate bid to get her Brexit deal across the line.

Mrs May told her Conservative party colleagues she would resign after Britain had left the EU - likely to be on May 22 if the Parliament votes for the Withdrawal Agreement she had agreed with the European Union.

The offer was made to secure the support of her hard-liner Brexiteers in a third and potentially final vote on how the UK should manage Brexit.

But with Speaker John Bercow ruling she cannot bring her deal back to the House of Commons without further changes, the chaos around Westminister continued, with MPs casting their ballots of eight indicative votes designed to test support for various Brexit options.

The House of Commons will vote on a range of Brexit options tonight. Picture: AP

On Wednesday night in London, she advised the party of her intention to stand down after the UK has left the EU, and before the next round, or "phase two'' of negotiations, can begin.

If her deal is passed, this would mean the Tories holding a leadership contest starting after May 22, and could take several weeks.

A Melbourne Cup field of contenders is expected, with ambitious former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, Environment MInister Michael Gove, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt all believed to be interested.

It is unclear what would happen if her deal fails to pass, or is not voted on by Friday London time.

"This has been a testing time for our country and our party," Mrs May told a Tory backbench committee in comments widely reported in the British press.

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach, and new leadership, in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that.

"...we need to get the deal through and deliver Brexit.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty: to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit."