Brit's here for good time not long time

YOUNG British traveller Natasha Wertheimer quit her job as a retail manager for popular fashion brand Abercrombie & Fitch to jump on a plane and rediscover her passion while abroad in Australia.

Arriving in Sydney in November last year she has been slowly making her way north and last week found herself sitting by the lagoon in Airlie Beach pondering her next move.

Stopping where everyone does, in Byron Bay, Tash and her travelling buddy made an unexpected stop in Woolgoolga before detouring to the Gold Coast, Fraser Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Tash said the travels so far had forced her out of her usual comfort zone and she had realised there was so much beauty in the world.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

We have been here four nights. We have spent two nights on the boat New Horizon which was fun. The weather wasn't the best but we didn't know it was the wet season when we left Sydney. We went to Whitehaven Beach, which was beautiful.

Best place to hang out in the Whitsundays?

Probably the hostel. We are staying at Nomads, it's really big and there is a bar in there.

Favourite place you have visited in Australia?

Probably Fraser island, we loved it. We did a 4x4 tour and drove around the island.

Where to next?

We are going to Magnetic Island next and then on to Cairns before flying home in February.

What are your top Australian travel tips?

I would say just enjoy yourself. If you have got the money, spend it because you are here for a good time not a long time.

What is the weirdest thing about Australia?

Australia is not too dissimilar to England, just hotter. We walked into a sunglasses shop here at the lagoon and there was a massive python in a box. And the sales assistant has it around her neck, that would not happen at home.

But people here are more laid back and happier. I guess you are in the sunshine so you are always going to be happy.