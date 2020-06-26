Menu
Brits have been sharing their horrendous sunburn fails on social media. Picture: Twitter
Offbeat

Brits share horror sunburn selfies

by Lydia Hawken
26th Jun 2020 5:39 PM

The second they get a single ounce of sunshine, Brits dash down to local parks and beaches to lap up some rays.

But in the excitement of it all, it can be easy to forget to apply sunscreen until it's much, MUCH too late.

Following on from the hottest day of the year by UK standards - on which temps soared to 34C - Brits have been sharing their horrendous sunburn fails on social media, reports The Sun.

From dodgy tan lines to bright burnt legs, trust us when we say you'll never skip out on SPF after taking a look at this gallery.

Don't say we didn't warn you …

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Brits share horror sunburn selfies

Bet this woman regrets not covering up her shoulders … Picture: Instagram
Note to self: Always apply suncream on your back. Picture: Instagram
This woman has to live in this top for the foreseeable future now. Picture: Instagram
At least she'll even up the dodgy tan lines. Picture: Supplied
To be fair, we always forget to put suncream on our feet too. Picture: Instagram
Not only did this woman burn on her chest but on her arms too. Picture: Instagram
No amount of Aloe Vera cream is going to soothe THIS. Picture: Twitter
It's tempting to skip the sunscreen on your legs – but then they'll end up looking like this. Picture: Twitter
This sunburnt Brit is already peeling. Picture: Instagram
This woman posted a sunburnt selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
