‘Brittle boned’ man took ice to cope

A MAN afflicted by a crippling bone disease has avoided jail on drugs charges.

Jules Thomas Bradford, 27, suffers from what is commonly called Brittle Bone Disorder, or osteogenesis imperfecta.

He serves a life sentence of pain and suffering, having broken his bones "hundreds of times."

Bradford appeared in Cairns District Court on crutches yesterday for breaching a suspended sentence for dealing methylamphetamines.

The court heard Bradford had recently suffered a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula after tripping over while fishing at the Palm Cove jetty.

For that injury alone he has endured three surgeries and skin grafts.

Bradford had been convicted in 2016 on drugs charges and was sentenced to 18 months in jail, suspended for two and a half years.

He relapsed December last year, driving with meth in his system.

Michael Dalton, defending, argued for Judge Tracy Fantin to view the breach in light of Bradford's extreme medical condition and his family circumstances.

Despite his ongoing health complications, Bradford has co cared for his mother, uncle and grandfather, all of whom suffer extreme and in one case, terminal conditions.

He used ice and cannabis to cope with the pain and his family's unfortunate circumstances.

"It would not surprise your honour when you view his history of substance use from a young age," Mr Dalton said.

"He fell back to the comfort of an old habit and was intercepted before he could us the drug."

Judge Fantin deemed it unjust to sentence Bradford to actual jail time, given his "exceptional" and "extreme" circumstances.

"It is clear that when things become difficult you revert to using methylamphetamine, it is an issue you will have to grapple with.

"I know you have many challenges to deal with in your life," she said.

She extended the suspended sentence by two months.

"Despite your own health condition you have been a great help in caring for your family," Judge Fantin said.