Broke and blacklisted: Sheen’s staggering fall from grace

CHARLIE Sheen doesn't seem to be winning these days.

The fallen TV star is claiming he's having a difficult time paying child support for four of his children.

Court documents obtained by People magazine Thursday reveal the former Two and a Half Men star filed requests to modify his payments to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

The 52-year-old, who shares two daughters with Richards, 47, and twin sons with Mueller, 40, insisted he can't afford to make his monthly child support payments because he's "been unable to find steady work, and [has] been black-listed from many aspects of the entertainment industry."

The actor claimed he's had a "significant reduction" in his earnings, and is suffering from a "dire financial crisis." Sheen, who allegedly has less than $10 million to his name, went on to claim he's unable to pay several debts due to his finances, including a pool service and a gardening service, which are both listed as "past due."

Sheen's lawyer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Sheen married Richards, a fellow actress, in 2002 and they separated in 2006. They share 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola. He went on to marry Mueller, another actress, in 2008 but the two parted ways in 2011. Their sons Max and Bob are 9 years old.

Sheen also has a 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra Jade Estevez, from a previous relationship with his high school sweetheart Paula Speert.

Sheen wasn't always down on his luck. The actor, who comes from a Hollywood family, was the highest-paid star on television in 2010, earning a whopping $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men." The magazine noted that in 2011, the CBS sitcom went on hiatus after Sheen entered rehab.

Soon after, Sheen was famously fired from the series after a public meltdown that included insulting the show's creator Chuck Lorre. He was then replaced by Ashton Kutcher. At the time, Sheen said he was drug-free after undergoing rehabilitation.

In February, Sheen listed his Mediterranean-style estate in Beverly Hills for $9,999,999. The lavish home features seven bedrooms and seven baths.

Then in April, The Blast obtained court documents that revealed Sheen reportedly had nearly $5 million in unpaid taxes for 2015 alone.

Sheen in Two and A Half Men.

In May, Sheen pitched an idea for a reboot on Twitter after Roseanne was cancelled following a racist tweet made by its star Roseanne Barr.

"Adios Roseanne!" Sheen tweeted. "Good riddance. Hashtag NOT Winning. the runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns."

In June, Sheen was recruited by hip hop artist Lil Pump to appear in his music video.

Melanie Lynskey, his co-star on Two and a Half Men, told Fox News in July she had nothing but fond memories working with Sheen.

"I haven't actually been in touch with him for a while," she admitted. "I send him my best always and hope that he's doing well. But … he was a very, very generous actor to work with and was always very kind to me."

Sheen went public with his HIV diagnosis in November 2015.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission. Julius Young contributed to the report.