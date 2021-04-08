‘Broke in a heartbeat’: Island warning after wages revolt

Workers at an idyllic tropical north Queensland island resort owned by one of Queensland's richest families claim they have worked hundreds of hours of unpaid overtime while being stripped of penalty rates under a decade-old WorkChoices-era 'zombie' agreement.

A Courier-Mail investigation into the Whitsundays holiday destination Hamilton Island has uncovered accounts by full-time staff of routinely working hours of unpaid overtime each week while being legally stripped of penalty rates for weekend, night and public holiday shifts under the Island's 2009-approved collective agreement.

It can be revealed the pay issues come amid a major headache for Island's owner in the Fair Work Commission, where a single worker is taking on the might of the multimillion-dollar business by launching an action to terminate the decade-old 'zombie' agreement.

It has prompted Hamilton Island Enterprises - owned by the billionaire yacht racing Oatley family, valued at $1.07bn - to sensationally warn staff in an information session that the company would "go broke in a heartbeat" if it were to begin paying staff penalty rates under the modern award, adding it would hire extra staff and change its business model to ensure employees were given no extra hours if forced to pay award overtime and penalty rates.

"It would be business critical for us if every hour that we had to pay was 200 per cent over 38 hours. We'd go broke in a heartbeat," Island chief executive Glenn Bourke told staff at a meeting late last month.

"If the award comes in … we would change your hours," he told the staff meeting.

"..to be very specific about your point, we would change your hours, because the company couldn't afford to have you on 200 per cent (penalty rates) for nights and all weekends and all the public holidays.

"So we would bring in extra employees and we would shuffle it around and do it in different ways and we would find an economical way to run the business."

"So you think it would be better off for me to stay on the collective agreement?" a worker in the session then asks.

"Maybe" people & culture general manager Eileen Lockett replies, later adding: "If we bring more staff in we've got more people to do that (overtime) so there wouldn't be those multi-hire opportunities."

Ms Lockett refused to comment this week, telling the newspaper she was "really busy" before ending the call. Mr Bourke declined to comment.

The Fair Work Act prohibits employers from threatening adverse action against a person with the intent of coercing them to exercise or not exercise a workplace right.

A HIE spokeswoman said it "strenuously denies any accusation of threatening our employees" and said the sessions were held with the intention of being "transparent and honest" with staff.

She said should its agreement be terminated "it would be expected there would be changes to the business model."

HIE acknowledged during the information session that the applicant in the case and others were worse off under its agreement when factoring in the loss of penalty rates for weekend, public holiday and night work, but claimed 80 per cent of staff were currently better off.

The collective agreement guarantees a pay of 3 per cent above the minimum federal wage to compensate for the loss of weekend, night and public holiday penalty rates.

However, a HIE spokeswoman said it adjusted its rates of pay each year to "ensure that employees are appropriately remunerated" and paid "well above" the minimum base rates of pay in the award to compensate employees for penalty rates.

"(HIE) does not consider the collective agreement to be exploitative," she said.

The termination bid comes amid a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation into HIE following multiple complaints by current and former staff alleging they were routinely underpaid.

Some current and former full-time salaried staff allege they were routinely rostered for up to 45 hours a week and paid for 40 hours, but could work 50 to 60 hours a week for no extra.

They claim at times after already working significant unpaid overtime, they were paid a cheaper "multi-hire" rate for extra hours, even when working in the same job.

Under the collective agreement, staff are paid a 25 per cent loading under 'multi-hire' rates if they accept a "separate engagement in their ordinary area of work" or in a separate section compared to overtime of either time-and-a-half or double time under the same agreement.

Documents seen by The Courier-Mail reveal that managers had questioned their superiors over the practice of routinely rostering staff for unpaid overtime as late as this year.

Some former staff allege they racked up hundreds of hours unpaid overtime a year on the basis their salary was set above the award minimum base rate of pay.

"We are sold this dream. People accept it because we are living this lifestyle," one ex-employee said.

When questioned whether staff performed unpaid overtime or at cheaper multi-hire rates, a HIE spokesman replied that it was currently "reviewing all employees' working hours" as part of a salary reconciliation process and was consulting with the Fair Work Ombudsman.

HIE launched the pay review late last year and have begun backpaying staff thousands of dollars each dating back to 2018.

But current and former workers have told the newspaper they are concerned the amounts owed could be much higher, with the island refusing to specify how the underpayments were calculated beyond providing a dollar figure owed for the period looked at.

HIE has rejected the secrecy claims, saying the pay reconciliations were being audited by one of Australia's leading accounting firms, that staff were provided a breakdown of underpayments and could contact HR to "take them through the calculations."

Maurice Blackburn employment lawyer Giri Sivaraman said the alleged secrecy could mask the full extent of underpayments because "they are worried both about employees trying to get what they are actually owed and save the reputational damage for having underpaid workers."

"If you've underpaid someone, I think you should explain how that has happened and how you have come to the figure rather than just giving them a cheque and saying: 'Here it is, trust us'," he said.

Mr Sivaraman said the underpayments were "particularly galling" given the company's pay obligations under its collective agreement were so low to begin with.

"Zombie agreements are a legalised form of underpayment and even with that advantage the company failed and underpaid below the already substandard rate," he said.

"It's not in the public interest I think to continue an agreement that's more than a decade old that provides someone a minimum wage and absolutely nothing more, not even allowances."

He said it also gave HIE an unfair competitive advantage over other tourist operators.

