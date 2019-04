Traffic is now flowing normally through the area. Photo: Contributed

Traffic is now flowing normally through the area. Photo: Contributed

A BROKEN down truck caused traffic delays on the Bruce Hwy this morning, south of Proserpine.

The truck's trailer was blocking one lane on the hwy just south of Lethebrook Creek.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the incident unfolded just before 10am, blocking the hwy for about an hour.

Police were on scene and about 11.15am, the truck was removed from the hwy.

Traffic is now flowing normally through the area.