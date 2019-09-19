Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Bird will be glad to see the back of Brisbane. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England
Jack Bird will be glad to see the back of Brisbane. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England
Rugby League

Broncos bombshell: Bird set for release

by Phil Rothfield, sports editor-at-large
19th Sep 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Brisbane Broncos have granted permission to $800,000 centre Jack Bird to look for a new club and hope to use his money to sign an established playmaker.

After two injury plagued seasons in which he has played only 17 games, Bird and his agent Chris Orr requested the opportunity to negotiate with Sydney-based clubs.

"It was Jack and his manager who approached us," revealed coach Anthony Seibold. "It's a shame injuries have held him back."

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The likes of Canterbury, Penrith and the Wests Tigers would have room in their salary caps but the Sharks are already over the cap for next year, ruling out a return to the Shire.

Bird has often complained of being homesick since quitting Cronulla in 2017.

In 17 games for the Broncos, the 2016 grand final hero scored just two tries and had only two try assists.

If he finds a new club, Seibold will go straight into the market for a new halfback.

The Broncos are desperate to find the right playmaker and will go up to $1 million for a big name.

The likes of Melbourne Storm's Brodie Croft and Canberra's Aidan Sezer have been mentioned as possible targets.

Darius Boyd left the Broncos’ crisis meeting demoted. Photo: Annette Dew
Darius Boyd left the Broncos’ crisis meeting demoted. Photo: Annette Dew

After the 58-0 embarrassment against Parramatta last weekend, Seibold has spoken individually to every player.

It is understood:

■ Hooker Andrew McCullough has been told he will start next year behind Jake Turpin;

■ Five-eighth Darius Boyd has been told there will be changes to the leadership group and that he will not be the captain; and

■ Anthony Milford has been warned he must lift his game or play QLD Cup.

"Everyone knows where they stand going forward," Seibold said. "They've all had feedback.

"There's no game this weekend so we've got to live with that performance for five months."

Seibold refuses to reveal the player who will take over the captaincy from Boyd.

Surprisingly it is unlikely to be Matt Gillett.

"I've got some ideas but it's something I will have to discuss with the board," he said.

Meanwhile, Boyd's old coach Wayne Bennett spoke in support of the 32-year-old star.

"Darius has taken a lot of the blame, he's had a lot of criticism," Bennett said.

"He's probably taken too much of the criticism, but that's the way it goes."

"I know this much, there'd be no harder trainer at the Broncos than Darius Boyd. No one prepares better than he would, that's through 14 seasons with him."

More Stories

anthony seibold broncos jack bird nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Alleged fire bug also under investigation for drugs

    premium_icon UPDATE: Alleged fire bug also under investigation for drugs

    Crime Police officers fire on car after chopper pilot reports man was lighting fires.

    The beach where 2kg of rubbish washes up every day

    premium_icon The beach where 2kg of rubbish washes up every day

    Environment Environmental survey reveals the horrifying scale of marine debris on...

    Tourist rescued from island after horror campfire mishap

    premium_icon Tourist rescued from island after horror campfire mishap

    News Tourist airlifted to emergency care after sustaining serious burns while camping...

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website