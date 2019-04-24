Boyd: Gun rookie can play right now

Tom Dearden is pushing for a place in the Broncos' 17-man squad. Photo: John Gass/ AAP

Tom Dearden is pushing for a place in the Broncos' 17-man squad. Photo: John Gass/ AAP

TEEN sensation Tom Dearden has been given a glowing assessment by Broncos skipper Darius Boyd after he was named in this weekend's extended squad.

The 18-year-old whiz kid was named in Anthony Seibold's reserves ahead Saturday's clash against Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium in what is a warning shot for his halves pairing to start firing.

Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima have come under fire for the club's poor start to the season with calls made to scrap the alliance.

Former Australian schoolboy Dearden has shone in the Intrust Super Cup, including a man-of-the-match performance in his debut game earlier this year, and has been given his first incentive of making the first-grade side this year.

The Gold Coast kid has been touted as a future NRL star and played his first senior Broncos trial in February, where he scored two tries in the first 31 minutes in a stunning display among senior company.

Boyd said based on the teenager's performance so far this year, he was ready to play in the NR.

"What I've seen, I think he can definitely play right now," Boyd said.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him. He is only a young kid.

Dearden has grabbed every opportunity with both hands. AAP Image/Darren England.

"It is very different (playing in the NRL to Q Cup) but in saying that, everything I've seen from him, I wouldn't be surprised if he played and played well.

"He's pushing the door down very hard to get a spot."

Dearden trained with the Broncos during the pre-season before being given a shot with Wynnum Manly Seagulls as their first choice halfback.

Boyd said he was a future NRL star in the making.

"Ever since he's come to the club, he's been doing some pretty special things as a halfback," Boyd said.

"He's got a great head on his shoulders and he's very humble.

"He's been doing some good things at training and had a good pre-season and trial match (with us).

"Without putting too much pressure on him, I think he's going to be a player to watch in the future."