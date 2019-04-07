Menu
Tevita Pangai of the Broncos recovers during the Round 3 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Confirmed: Broncos star banned for Cronk hit

by Paul Malone
7th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
AFTER slumping to a 1-3 start, Brisbane will have to do without star forward Tevita Pangai Jr for the next two weeks after he was hit with a dangerous contact charge.

Pangai was put on report on Thursday night for a late tackle into the back of Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk which drew furious criticism from former playmakers Andrew Johns and Johnathan Thurston in television commentary.

The Broncos have taken a guilty plea, meaning Pangai will be suspended from the next two NRL games.

The Broncos announced on Sunday morning they would not contest his grade two charge, putting Pangai out of the matches against Wests Tigers and Canberra.

Brisbane, needing to set right a 1-3 start to the season, trained Sunday with Payne Haas in the middle as they track towards a Thursday night home match against the Tigers.

Also of concern for the Broncos was Matt Gillett's inability to train on Sunday due to a leg injury.

broncos cooper cronk nrl roosters rugby league tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

