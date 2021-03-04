Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A student is kicking academic goals after a program, funded by the Broncos, helped her overcome the odds to stay in school.
A student is kicking academic goals after a program, funded by the Broncos, helped her overcome the odds to stay in school.
Sport

Broncos help Emelia kick school goals

by Judith Kerr
4th Mar 2021 1:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Woodridge State High School student is kicking academic goals after a program, funded by a footy club, helped her overcome the odds to stay in school.

The Broncos Girls Academy program has empowered year 11 student Emeila Wescombe, to overcome her shyness, connect to her culture and stick at her studies.

Emelia, who joined the Broncos program last year, was once shy but now says she has the confidence to chase her dreams.

The program aims to improve school attendance, increase self-esteem and foster leadership in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

More than 1700 girls from years 7 to 12 are enrolled in the Academy in 43 schools across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

Through the leadership and encouragement of Academy ambassadors and sporting greats, such as Ali Brigginshaw, Scott Prince and Beryl Friday, Emeila hopes to get a job in the hospitality industry when she graduates.

"I used to be very shy, though through the program I have 100 % more confidence in myself

and know who I am," she said.

"I've learnt so much about my culture and where my family comes from.

"It's makes me proud to be an indigenous woman.

"The program makes me value education a lot more and gives me the confidence and opportunities to follow my dreams.

"My Nan has seen a big difference in me since I started the program last year.

"I've really found myself, am more open and have dreams to secure a job in the hospitality industry when I finish school.

"Having sporting stars such as Scott Prince and Ali Brigginshaw come to our school and run workshops, inspires the Academy girls to stay in school and set goals for the future."

Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy has supported more than 4000 students since it started in 2016, recognising the vital role young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women play in influencing the next generation.

 

OTHER WOODRIDGE STORIES

 

THURSTON VISITS WOODRIDGE HIGH

ANGRY LETTERS TO WOODRIDGE HIGH

 

 

TWIN TOWERS OVER SCHOOL

 

Originally published as Broncos help Emelia kick school goals

broncos girls academy rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        19 Australian ecosystems collapsing due to human impact

        Premium Content 19 Australian ecosystems collapsing due to human impact

        Opinion LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Airlie Beach resident says the government is doing little to help the situation, so it’s up to us.

        • 4th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
        Grieving mother’s plea: ‘My family will be forever broken’

        Premium Content Grieving mother’s plea: ‘My family will be forever broken’

        News The mother of a Proserpine teen killed in a fatal bus rollover made an emotional...

        Camm calls for urgent plan to fix region’s housing crisis

        Premium Content Camm calls for urgent plan to fix region’s housing crisis

        Politics The Whitsunday MP wants immediate investment in social and community housing.

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg