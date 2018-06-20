NRL bad boy reaches massive settlement

BRONCOS star Matt Lodge has reached a settlement with the victims of his New York rampage.

The star forward has also reportedly agreed to a new contract with the Broncos after getting the all clear from the club and the NRL.

It comes three months after NRL boss Todd Greenberg demanded Lodge pay his victims fair compensation.

Lodge told a press conference on Wednesday his legal team reached a settlement in New York on June 11 - agreeing on an undisclosed sum to be paid by Lodge personally to his victims.

He said he has had to organise a loan with a bank to make the payment in full immediately and will work to pay the loan off in regular instalments.

Matt Lodge is expected to re-sign with the Broncos.

Lodge refused to announce the amount he has agreed to pay, declaring it is a confidential matter.

The 23-year-old had to remain in Brisbane while his legal team, his father and Broncos chief executive Paul White all travelled to New York to negotiate a settlement on his behalf.

Lodge reiterated he is sorry for his actions in New York and read out a statement to try and explain his remorse.

"I'm thankful for those impacted by what I did in 2015 that a resolution has been reached," he said.

"I want to re-iterate how sorry I am for what happened and how it has impacted them.

"I cannot disclose any details of the agreement as it is confidential, however, I can say that I will pay the amount by myself."

Lodge's new contract with the Broncos to take him beyond the 2018 season is yet to be confirmed by the club, however, it is reportedly just a matter of time.

Lodge's return to the game with his assault case yet to reach a conclusion was one of the biggest talking points at the start of the 2018 season.

According to reports in March, Lodge's victims had demanded a settlement of more than $1.6 million.

Ruth Fowler and Joseph Cartright said they had never received an apology from Lodge and he had never attempted to begin paying back what was owed to them - claims disputed by the Broncos forward.

Lodge had claimed he had on three occasions attempted to negotiate a payment scheme.

NRL chief executive Greenberg said Lodge, who is on a minimum NRL wage of $100,000, had been told his approval to continue playing the game was dependent on him repaying his victims.

Lodge's former partner Charlene Saliba in March also detailed a history of domestic violence suffered at the hands of the NSW Origin aspirant and challenged his claim he had never hit a woman.

- with AAP