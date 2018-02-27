Bronze for BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort in Airlie Beach brought home a bronze award in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category for BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

The resort has successfully taken home the gold in the same category at the Queensland Tourism Awards for the past three years.

Owned and operated by the McKinnon family for the past 25 years, the popular resort has seen a phenomenal transformation into the 4.5-star, multi award winning property that it is today.

Owner Greg McKinnon, who attended the awards ceremony on Friday night at the new Optus Stadium in Perth, was ecstatic at the resort's win.

"The family and all of our staff are very proud to win this award. The Australian Tourism Awards are the pinnacle in our industry and we are so proud to not only have won bronze, but to have shared a part in celebrating the very best that Australia has to offer, especially with our other Whitsunday colleagues,” Mr McKinnon said.

"After picking ourselves up after Cyclone Debbie and the subsequent challenges, we have come leaps and bounds in terms of business development and occupancy.”

Not only have eight new cabins been recently constructed, but the resort's purpose-built waterslide park opened in September, adding a whole new level of enjoyment for families visiting the Whitsundays.

Not stopping there, the McKinnon family has more exciting developments for the future.

With plans to add more cabins and powered sites to the park, Mr McKinnon said the "new facilities will lead the way in terms of holiday park activities, so watch this space”.