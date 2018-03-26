Menu
Internet erupts over Posh’s feet

Victoria Beckham in Paris. Picture: MEGA
by The Sun

THE latest snap of Victoria Beckham has people talking for all the wrong reasons.

Her son Brooklyn posted a picture of the 42-year-old fashion designer reclining in a swimming pool last night, but all her fans could talk about was her feet, The Sun reported.

On first look, the glamorous picture shows Victoria smiling and reaching towards the camera while holding up a glass.

However, fans saw straight beyond that and pointed out the weird position of her feet - which she appeared to have pointed out in front of her.

Miss you @victoriabeckham

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

One of Brooklyn's followers wrote next to the snap: "Am I the only one confused bc her feet look weird?"

Another bemused fan asked: "Are they a pair of legs? I can't work it out. Can't be your mum's there at a weird angle."

A third wrote: "I'm so confused by this beautiful lady's feet ... what's going on?"

The snap of the former Spice Girl was likely taken before she injured herself in a skiing accident during a family holiday.

Victoria, who rarely takes off her high heels, was forced to wear an NHS protective boot after fracturing her foot while on the slopes.

She made light of the situation and joked she'd managed to find a snazzy grey version of the cumbersome footwear when she tired of wearing the black one.

Brooklyn regularly posts pictures of his family online after moving to New York to go to college.

Happy Mother’s Day 🌷🌷 love you very much

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

The 18-year-old is studying at the Parsons School of Design and has previously admitted he misses being with his family.

He'll soon have his dad David close by however as the football ace is quitting the UK to move to Miami where he will focus on his starting up his team.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Topics:  editors picks feet posh spice social media victoria beckham viral image

