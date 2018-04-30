Brothers bust Brahmans winning streak at Leprechaun Park

THE A-Grade Brahmans failed to break a two year hoodoo against the Mackay Brothers on Sunday in the first meeting of the teams this season.

Going to the break only eight points down, Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said coming back from such a deficit was achievable and the boys were confident they could pull it off.

However two tries to the Brothers against the run of play and handling errors meant the score at full time blew out to a 13 point deficit.

"The final score wasn't really a true indication of how the game went,” he said.

"We thought we were in the game at half time and thought if we hang onto the ball the points would speak for themselves, but unfortunately we probably dropped too much ball in the second half.”

The final score was Mackay Brothers 37, Whitsunday Brahmans 24.

Five players in key positions were sidelined with injury for the fifth-round clash at Leprechaun Park.

"Which is quite a bit from a team of 17,” he said.

The the player vacuum did however offer and opportunity for three players who made their A-Grade debut on Sunday.

The player nominated 3, 2, 1s were all made up of forwards this week, Fraser said.

Darcy Wright got the three points for his double try scoring effort, chipping in with good breaks and setting up scoring opportunities.

Harry Wecker playing second row scored two points and Brahmans' stalwart Ivan Petelo got one point.

"He never seems to lose touch, you know what you are going to get with Ivan,” Fraser said.

Giving Brothers credit for the win at the first time meeting of the teams in the 2017, Fraser said "they are a good team every year and are a team flies under the radar and can knock off good teams any time.

"We have not beat Brothers on a Sunday arvo for a couple of years now, it seems to be our Achilles' heel or our bogey every year,” he said.

In other games the the Under 19s Brahmans defeated Brothers 22-20, Reserve Grade Brothers defeated Brahmans 46-12 and the Ladies Brahmans went down to Brothers 72-0.

Next week the Brahmans have a bye which Fraser said will be blessing for players coming back form injury.

At training during the break before meeting the Miners in Moranbah on May 12, Fraser said the team will work on getting better continuity in attack and confidence in defence.

On the second Brahmans' loss of the season Fraser said "we are not going to panic it still really early in the season”.