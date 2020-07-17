Brothers hit the road ready to make amends for 12-0

Jayden Connor in action for City Brothers against Magpies Crusaders in the Mackay Premier League. Photo: Alison Langevad Photography

DOWN two ‘keepers and their star player, City Brothers’ Mackay Premier League return went from bad, to worse, to downright ugly.

But reality is not as bad as it may seem, says Brothers president and captain Steve Calicetto.

Magpies Crusaders were clinical in their 12-nil demolition job of Brad Radunz’s charges last weekend – make no mistake.

And though Calicetto admitted his side was “outclassed” at the weekend, he said the scoreline belied their quality.

With no recognised goalkeeper available, ressies fullback Riley Cunningham put his hand up to play in goal against what many consider to be the early premiership fancies in Magpies Crusaders.

Then star striker and former Magpies Crusaders player Jayden Connor went down inside 20 minutes, leaving Brothers without the key focal point of their attack.

“(Cunningham) put his hand up and got us out of trouble and we take our hat off to him. That’s what the club is all about,” Calicetto said.

After a promising week on the track, the return of ‘keeper Justin Exelby and Connor, likely to play despite a broken toe, means Brothers can suddenly feel a little better about their chances against Whitsunday FC tomorrow.

Whitsunday led reigning premiers Magpies 1-nil early last week, before falling 4-1.

“It will be another tough game, but we’re a lot more prepared this week,” Calicetto said.

“They’re not going to be a push over – they’re still a very tough team and even more so at home.”

Calicetto, who has dropped himself from the senior side this weekend to work on form and fitness, said the club planned to get some quality bonding time in over the weekend in Airlie.

Connor will take the captain’s armband in Calicetto’s stead.

“We’ll have lunch up there, play, then stay the night and come back Sunday. I think after last week that will be a great bonding trip for the boys,” Calicetto said.