Brown boxes his way to state glory

NICE BELT: Cannonvale boxer Jake Brown celebrates winning his first senior Sunstate Amateur Boxing Title title in Rockhampton.

NICE BELT: Cannonvale boxer Jake Brown celebrates winning his first senior Sunstate Amateur Boxing Title title in Rockhampton.

BOXING: Cannonvale's Jake Brown is no stranger to success.

But the 20-year-old boxer ticked off a major ambition when he secured the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League 71kg title in Rockhampton.

The triumph sealed his maiden belt in the senior ranks following a stellar junior career, highlighted by Australian titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

"It means a lot to get that first senior title,” Brown said.

"Both guys I fought were older and had more experience, so to win both fights and claim the belt was great.”

Brown earned the title the hard way.

With three boxers entered in the light welterweight class, Brown was drawn to fight Dennis Haines from Palm Island.

He won the bout in a unanimous decision and then had to back up later that evening in the final against a fresh opponent in Alex Brown, who qualified for the decider without having to fight.

The battle of the Browns proved a one-sided affair as our local favourite Jake took the points in a unanimous decision.

"I was buggered that last round because it was the eighth round I'd fought that day,” he said.

"As soon as I got out of the ring after the first fight, I had a sleep for 1 ½ hours and then warmed up for the second fight after that.

"I felt the fatigue in my legs during the latter stages of the second fight, but managed to do enough to win.”

Making the achievement even more impressive was the fact Brown had struggled with a serious shoulder injury in the lead-up to his state campaign.

"I did my shoulder about a week out, I couldn't even move it, but I've got to thank Alison from Moving Along Physiotherapy,” he said.

"She put it back into place for me and worked on it, so I'd be ready to fight.”

In attendance in the Beef Capital was his dad Carl and younger sister Daina, while mum Di is a big supporter.

But Brown joked it wasn't always that way.

"I started boxing when I was 10 for fitness,” he said.

"Mum didn't want me to fight at the start, but she's definitely come around to it now.

"Unfortunately she couldn't get down to Rocky, but dad was there and Daina as well.

"It means a lot to have the support of my family.”

A third-year apprentice electrician based at Moranbah North, Brown harbours major ambitions in the sport.

"I'd love to compete at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games one day,” he said.

"Tokyo 2020 is something that I'm focused on and working hard towards.”