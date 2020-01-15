Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Brown heading back in Roar return

by Marco Monteverde
15th Jan 2020 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Corey Brown is returning to Brisbane Roar.

Brown, whose Melbourne Victory contract has been terminated, is understood to be on his way home to Brisbane to re-join the three-time A-League champions.

The 26-year-old left back won the Gary Wilkins Medal, the honour awarded to the Roar's player of the year, in 2017.

 

Corey Brown is heading back to Brisbane Roar after the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Corey Brown is heading back to Brisbane Roar after the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

 

However, in April the following year, he left Brisbane to join the Victory after 100 appearances in all competitions for the Roar.

Brown made 23 appearances for the Victory last season, but has this season struggled for game time, starting in only three of the club's 13 A-League matches.

 

Brown's signing is the first for the Roar in this month's transfer window, and is set to be complemented by the imminent arrival of former Socceroos striker Scott McDonald.

More Stories

Show More
a-league brisbane roar corey brown melbourne victory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani among donors to LNP ahead of Qld election

        Adani among donors to LNP ahead of Qld election

        News Queensland's political parties are reeling in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations as all sides gear up for the October poll.

        Blaike bids farewell to her long brown locks

        premium_icon Blaike bids farewell to her long brown locks

        News This eight-year-old hoped to smash her fundraising goal to help those in need.

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        ‘Insulting’: Dale Last blasts mine safety review delay

        premium_icon ‘Insulting’: Dale Last blasts mine safety review delay

        Politics ‘Workers in the resources sector have every right to feel insulted by the delay’